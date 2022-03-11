MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $22,253.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,057.62 or 0.99919616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00247236 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00136535 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00263580 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004887 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034697 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000782 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

