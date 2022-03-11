Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Up 4.7%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.08. 4,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 933,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

MAXR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after buying an additional 275,197 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

