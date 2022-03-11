Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,636.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $215,339.87 and $2,636.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.80 or 0.99923419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00071311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00251091 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00135500 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00260187 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00034920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

