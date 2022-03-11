Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Maximus worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Maximus by 6.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Maximus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE MMS opened at $74.96 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

