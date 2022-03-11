Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.11

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.11 and last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 9705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

