MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading 4% Higher

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. 516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 505,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $751.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative net margin of 235.45% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MBIA by 58,493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

