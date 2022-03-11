M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.01

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 163.01 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 172.38 ($2.26). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.21), with a volume of 153,279 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAA shares. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £206.00 million and a PE ratio of -73.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 178.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.01.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

