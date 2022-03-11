McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.45. The company had a trading volume of 220,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,881. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $211.42 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

