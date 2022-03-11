McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 596.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after buying an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.66. 7,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $283.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

