Mdex Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $181.36 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.60 or 0.06572431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,865.95 or 0.99876193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041811 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,625,886 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

