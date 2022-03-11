Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.24. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MFIN stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $212.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

