MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. MediaValet has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50.

About MediaValet (Get Rating)

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

