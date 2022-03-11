MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.50. 29,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. MediaValet has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50.
