MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Cut to C$2.10 by Analysts at Cormark

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$2.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MediaValet from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get MediaValet alerts:

MVP stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. MediaValet has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$3.24.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.