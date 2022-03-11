Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) PT Raised to C$12.75

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Medical Facilities stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 20,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

