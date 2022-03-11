Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Increased to C$12.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE DR traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.35. The firm has a market cap of C$355.54 million and a P/E ratio of 126.85. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$6.66 and a 52 week high of C$11.80.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

