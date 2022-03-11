Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160,088 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Medtronic worth $121,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $104.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

