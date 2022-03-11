Megacoin Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $170,694.64 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00268788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,881,723 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

