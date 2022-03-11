Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MGAWY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. Megaworld has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

