Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,395 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLCO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

