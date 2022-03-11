Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Down 11.1%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.07. 260,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,245,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

