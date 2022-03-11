Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $80,992.91 and $27,750.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00105128 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official website is membrana.io

Buying and Selling Membrana

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using U.S. dollars.

