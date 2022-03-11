Meme (MEME) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.22 or 0.00248421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004887 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.62 or 0.00566292 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

