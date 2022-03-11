Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 211.7% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MCARY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 175,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Mercari has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

