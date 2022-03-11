Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) EVP Sells $1,617,000.00 in Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MRUS traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. 5,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merus by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

