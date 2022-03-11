Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 355.6% in February

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MTR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.99%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

