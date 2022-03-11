Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.67

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.67 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 510,255 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The stock has a market cap of £32.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.83.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

