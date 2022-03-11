Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.67

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.67 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 510,255 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The stock has a market cap of £32.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.83.
Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)
