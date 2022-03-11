Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,716,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,237 shares during the period. Methanex accounts for approximately 1.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 19.50% of Methanex worth $588,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of MEOH opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

