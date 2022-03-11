MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 238,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of MFA Financial worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 414,172 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in MFA Financial by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MFA Financial by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 192,825 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFA. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.06 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

