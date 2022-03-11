MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the February 13th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,913. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 250,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,024,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.