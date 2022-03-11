M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 17,927 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $150,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 632,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.