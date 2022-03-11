M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 28,408 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Baidu worth $80,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $278.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.56.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.