M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 403,054 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of TC Energy worth $91,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $56.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 182.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

