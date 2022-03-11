M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 46,923 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,873 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NYSE LUV opened at $41.03 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

