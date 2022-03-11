M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIACU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Gesher I Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

