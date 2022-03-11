M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Baidu worth $80,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,635,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.03 and a 1 year high of $278.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.56.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.