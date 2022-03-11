M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $587.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.44. The stock has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

