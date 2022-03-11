M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 53,486 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Garmin worth $71,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Garmin by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after purchasing an additional 142,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

GRMN opened at $111.13 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

