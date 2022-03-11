M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 40,853 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,853 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after buying an additional 1,021,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 340,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 186,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.