M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 5,455 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

