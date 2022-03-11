M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE BR opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

