M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BCE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,917,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,241,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth about $333,780,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,969,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
