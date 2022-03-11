M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 48,213 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Tapestry worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 121,837.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,362 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

