M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,223 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of onsemi worth $62,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

