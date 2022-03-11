M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN opened at $35.98 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.