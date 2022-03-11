M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $109.82 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,087 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of CSX worth $109,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

