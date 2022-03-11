M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475,965 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after buying an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,777,000 after buying an additional 268,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,457,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,342,000 after buying an additional 409,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after buying an additional 81,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

