M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $111.38 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,479 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of V.F. worth $111,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,962,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,992,000 after purchasing an additional 256,739 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in V.F. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 480,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

