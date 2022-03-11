M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $120.46 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 842,715 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $120,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

