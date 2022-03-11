M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $185.13 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Crown Castle International worth $185,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $176.17 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.22 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.76 and its 200 day moving average is $183.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

