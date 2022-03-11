M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,154 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises 56.1% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Ferguson worth $21,669,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ferguson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ferguson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG opened at $143.57 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ferguson from £155 ($203.09) to £140 ($183.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,789.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

